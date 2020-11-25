ASHLAND- William Dale Helms, former Ashland mayor, died Tuesday at the Harry S. Truman Veteran's Hospital. He was 83.
Helms served the City of Ashland from April 1990 to April 1997 as Ward Two Alderman, and from April 1998 to April 2000 as Mayor.
Helms is a native of Waynesville. He worked for the Federal Aviation Association in air traffic control.
Helms is survived by his wife Christine, two sons, three daughters, three sisters, 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandchild and four brothers.
A visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 29 from 4 to 6 p.. at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.
Flags at city facilities will be flown at half-staff on Monday, Nov. 30. A short moment of remembrance will take place at the beginning of the Board of Alderman meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.