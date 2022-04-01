Former Camdenton R-III janitor found guilty of sexual misconduct

CAMDEN COUNTY − A former Camdenton R-III School District janitor was found guilty of sexual misconduct involving children on Friday.
A jury found Jesse Devore guilty of all six counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.
Investigators say Devore exposed himself to children on multiple occasions. Police said in 2019, a student caught Devore performing a lewd act along in the Oak Ridge Intermediate School bathroom. Another incident happened at the Camdenton Walmart in 2013.
During his four-day trial, jurors heard from 17 witnesses, including children, parents and investigating officers.
Prosecuting attorney Caleb Cunningham said the hardest part about this case, is that it involves children.
"The hardest part was listening to those children give their testimony, and the parents bearing their souls to the jury about how they couldn't protect their families, it broke my heart," Cunningham told KY3.
The school district has settled several lawsuits concerning incidents at its schools, according to KY3.
Devore's sentencing is scheduled for May 3. For now, he's jailed in Laclede County.