JEFFERSON CITY - A former Cole County deputy, David Barrett, is suing Cole County for alleged racial discrimination after being fired.
David Barrett claims he was fired after telling other deputies he is biracial. The lawsuit says Barrett is "typically perceived as Caucasian, although his heritage is biracial."
Barrett worked at the sheriff's office for 15 years until his termination in February.
The lawsuit said Barrett was allegedly fired for "incompetence," "dissatisfaction," "loss of trust" and "abuse of authority."
The suit said Barrett was never disciplined prior to his termination for these alleged reasons and that Sheriff John Wheeler said Barrett's termination had been "building for a couple of years."
Barrett argues that he was treated in the same ways as other white employees before he said he is biracial.
Barrett said he was treated differently by the sheriff's department after he told his coworkers and supervisors that he is a descendent of an African-American Civil War soldier.
Barrett is being represented by Nimrod Chapel, who is also the president of the Missouri NAACP.
Nimrod said Barrett was a qualified deputy who did not have any significant discipline, and that he was fired for "made up reasons."
"The way that played out for him is, he was a well respected officer when everybody thought that he was a white guy," Nimrod said.
Nimrod also said Barrett has stood up for coworkers in the past who were discriminated against.
"This isn't the first time that the sheriff's office has had an issue with discrimination in terms of a lawsuit or allegations made that they weren't being fair," Nimrod said. "There are a number of individuals who worked there and have made complaints, and there are other individuals who sought to work there and weren't allowed to."
Nimrod said there is supposed to be an internal process called a "name clearing ceremony" where officers can have the chance to provide evidence so they can try to clear their name. He said Barrett was denied this administrative process.
"I think that if they saw the evidence and looked at what we're gonna present they would see that the conclusion for that the public's gonna draw is the same one that says this is a good officer and he shouldn't be treated like this," Nimrod said.
Nimrod also said he thinks it's important to look at the new traffic stops report to see how the county is treating and reflecting the community.
The Cole County Sheriff's Office said it was unable to comment at the moment due to the pending litigation.