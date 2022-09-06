JEFFERSON CITY − Former Columbia mayor Brian Treece will be sworn in to Missouri's Highway and Transportation Commission Tuesday morning during a ceremony at the Capitol.
Gov. Mike Parson will host the ceremony for Treece at 10:30 a.m. in his office. Parson announced two new appointments to the commission on Aug. 12.
Treece served as the mayor of Columbia from 2016 to 2022 and now serves as vice president of strategy and development at EquipmentShare. He also has been a partner at TreecePhillips, LLC since 2002.
The Highway and Transportation Commission is a six-member board that governs the Missouri Department of Transportation. The commission is responsible for planning and maintaining the state's highway network.
MHTC is considered bipartisan, as no more than three commission members may be of the same political party. Members are appointed for a six-year term by the governor and confirmed by the Missouri Senate.
Current members include Chair Robert Brinkmann, Commissioners Gregg Smith, Terry Ecker, W. Dustin Boatwright, Warren Erdman and Treece.