COLUMBIA - A former Columbia physician appeared in court remotely Tuesday for his arraignment on charges of first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault.
Travis Birkhead was arrested in October after an incident outside of a bar in the 2100 block of Business Loop 70.
Birkhead asked Judge Josh Devine to review his request for a public defender after he said he did not the means to pay for an attorney.
The judge ruled that Birkhead is entitled to an attorney and advanced the hearing to Dec. 19 to give the public defender's office time to prepare for the case.
Surveillance video showed Birkhead being forcible with the victim, according to court documents. It alleged Birkhead led the victim toward a wooded area behind the bar and he reemerged about an hour later.
The victim told police she had no memory of the incident.
Officers who viewed the footage said the victim had trouble standing and dragged her feet while being led to the wooded area.
Birkhead is currently being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.