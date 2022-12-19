COLUMBIA - A former Columbia physician appeared in court remotely Monday for an arraignment on charges of first-degree rape and fourth-degree assault.
Travis Birkhead waived his formal arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty, according to online court records.
A motion for a bond reduction was filed last week by his public defender, specifically asking for Birkhead to be released on his own recognizance and be placed on GPS monitoring. Judge Joshua Devine denied the motion and ordered a bond investigation, online records show.
Birkhead was arrested in October after an incident outside of a bar in the 2100 block of Business Loop 70.
Surveillance video showed Birkhead being forcible with a female victim, according to court documents. It alleges Birkhead led the victim toward a wooded area behind the bar and he reemerged about an hour later.
The victim told police she had no memory of the incident.
Officers who viewed the footage said the victim had trouble standing and dragged her feet while being led to the wooded area.
Birkhead remains in custody of the Boone County Jail. He'll appear for a hearing on Jan. 3 at 8:30 a.m.