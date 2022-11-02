COLUMBIA - A former Columbia resident will remain in a North Carolina jail for now after he waived his extradition hearing Wednesday.
James Frederick Wilson was arrested at his home in Mooresville, North Carolina on Oct. 25. He is charged in Boone County with forcible rape with a weapon and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon of a Columbia woman in 1984.
He is being held on $1 million bond in the Iredell County Jail.
After nearly 40 years, advanced DNA tracking technology was used to name Wilson as a potential suspect.
DNA from Wilson's razor came back as a positive match from the DNA found on the victim, according to a probable cause statement.
On Wednesday, Columbia Police Department Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter discussed the DNA technology advancements that were used to link the 1984 rape and attempted murder case to Wilson.
"Years ago, you needed large amounts of the evidence, whether that be blood or whatnot, to hone in and identify someone specifically," Hunter said. "Today with the advancements that they've done, you don't need very much."
CPD spent many years attempting to link a suspect to the 1984 case. Hunter said linking a suspect in 2022 was partially due to luck.
"We had a sample from an evidence kit of the suspect and for years we had attempted to identify who that was through different means and uploads," Hunter said. "Frankly we got lucky. A relative of a relative of a relative had their DNA out in public and there was research being done on that. We were able to contact the researcher and identify a family member, and from there were able to reverse engineer and find our suspect."
Hunter discussed that there are multiple other cold cases similar to Wilson's that are checked periodically for matches through DNA tracing.
Hunter said Wilson would be tried under 1984 statutes because that was the time of the offense.
"There's a slight difference in sentencing guidelines [compared to 2022]," Hunter said.
A hotline was created for anyone who may have more information on the case or may have been a victim. It can be reached by calling 573-875-7400 or by emailing ColumbiaPoliceTipLine@CoMo.Gov.