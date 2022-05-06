CHICAGO − A man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife has a history of domestic violence in Columbia, according to court records.
NBC 5 in Chicago reported police arrested Alphonso Hamilton, 50, for killing his wife, 47-year-old Jennifer Hamilton by shooting her in the Brickyard Mall parking lot on April 27.
According to NBC 5, Hamilton turned himself in to police shortly after the shooting.
Court documents filed in Chicago said Alphonso and Jennifer Hamilton were involved in a domestic incident in April, after which Jennifer Hamilton was given an emergency order of protection.
Missouri court records show Hamilton pleaded guilty to domestic assault charges three times, and was convicted by a jury on a fourth case of domestic assault. Those incidents happened between 2001 and 2008.