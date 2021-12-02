ALBANY, NY. - A former Columbia resident has been sentenced to 87 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition.
Jonathan M. Cuney, 38, pled guilty to holding the firearms between September of 2019 and November of 2019.
A criminal complaint was filed in October 2019 charging Cuney with illegally purchasing a large amount of ammunition from a Columbia business.
According to a news release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) searched two storage units belonging to Cuney.
In an East Greenbush, New York storage unit, ATF found the following:
- Two rifles
- A revolver
- Four serialized AR-15 style rifle receivers/frames
- Two completed "ghost" guns
- Two completed silencers and enough parts to build more than 10 silencers
- 3,250 rounds of assorted rifle and pistol ammunition
- Assorted quantity of firearm parts and accessories, five of which would be classified as machine guns
In a Redway, California storage unit, ATF found the following:
- Two Glock pistols
- Seven additional handguns
- Three rifles
- One shotgun
- Five machinegun conversion kits
- More than 10 silencers
- More than 1,000 rounds of assorted rifle and handgun ammunition
Cuney has a prior conviction for unlawful gun trafficking and was then sentenced to 37 months in prison. He was released in April 2017.
Cuney admitted to joining the Proud Boys in late 2018. He previously served in the US Marine Corps and was deployed to Iraq.
As part of his plea agreement, Cuney agreed to abandon a variety of firearms, silencers, ammunition and firearm parts. He also will abandon handcuffs, clothing items and badges bearing law enforcement acronyms and insignia. This includes an FBI ballcap, FBI patches and FBI badges and DEA patches and DEA badges.