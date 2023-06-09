JEFFERSON CITY – A former Columbia resident pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for his role in a $1.1 million fraud conspiracy that involved false claims of injuries suffered in car accidents, as well as his role in an $80,0000 conspiracy to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief benefits.
Lawrence Courtney Lawhorn, 35, pleaded guilty to four charges from two separate federal indictments, including two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Lawhorn is one of 17 defendants who have pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme that defrauded six different insurance companies from June 2017 to July 2020, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The defendants submitted false claims that they had suffered from bodily injuries and that they would be personally liable for any medical bills related to insurance claims. They received thousands of dollars, and in some cases tens of thousands of dollars, based on these false claims, and used the funds for personal expenses, according to officials.
By pleading guilty, Lawhorn admitted to his involvement in nine automobile accidents between June 2017 and December 2019 as part of the insurance fraud scheme that resulted in a total loss to his victims of nearly $1.2 million.
When arrested in the insurance fraud case, FBI agents seized Lawhorn's phone and laptop. A detective with the Boone County Cyber Crimes Task Force found evidence of additional fraud after searching those device, which led to Lawhorn being indicted in the second case, according to the news release.
By pleading guilty in the second federal indictment, Lawhorn admitted to fraudulently obtained COVID-19 economic relief loans for non-existent businesses in his name and in the names of two other individuals as part of a fraud conspiracy worth $80,000.
Lawhorn, who now lives in Kansas City, faces up to 20 years in federal prison without parole on each of the three conspiracy charges, plus a mandatory consecutive sentence of two years for aggravated identity theft. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.