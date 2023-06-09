BOONE COUNTY − A former Columbia resident who was scheduled to face a jury trial next week for the 2006 murder of his wife pleaded guilty Friday.

Keith Comfort, 41, appeared in-person for his pre-trial hearing and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. Boone County Judge Jeff Harris sentenced Comfort to 26 years in prison.

A jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday.

In August 2019, Comfort confessed to Wisconsin law enforcement that he killed his wife, Megan Nicole Shultz, and dumped her body in a Columbia dumpster in August 2006.

Columbia police made successful efforts to recover Shultz's remains in the landfill a month later.

Shultz's mother reported her daughter missing in August 2006. Comfort originally told police that Shultz walked away from their home on Amelia Street after an argument and never came back.

He later told Wisconsin police that after an argument, he grabbed Shultz by the neck, took her to the ground and strangled her. He then said when he realized she wasn't breathing, he put her body in a garbage bag and "threw her into the...dumpster" of their apartment complex, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

Since his arrest, Comfort has been held at the Boone County Jail on a $5 million, cash-only bond.

Check back for updates to this developing story.