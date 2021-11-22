CENTRALIA — The Centralia Board of Aldermen appointed Harlan Hatton as its new police chief at its regular meeting Monday night.
The appointment comes after former Police Chief Bob Bias stepped down in September. Three officers also resigned following Bias' resignation.
After Bias stepped down, the Board appointed Nat Stoebe as interim police chief.
Hatton most recently served as a sergeant for the Columbia Police Department and has 24 years of experience in law enforcement.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department has been supporting the city to ensure effective coverage. According to a memo from Mayor Chris Cox, the Centralia Police Department has seven full-time patrol officers and will be hiring an additional officer, which will bring the department closer to full staff.
"We might be short an officer or two, but I think we'll be pretty well staffed," Cox said Monday night. "We want the police chief to have his input about what the team looks like, what the strengths and weaknesses are of the team that exists and go from there with rounding out the team."
The board approved a third party legal counsel to look into "impropriety" in the city's administration.
"I'm not going to worry about what happened or what was perceived as happened," Hatton said Monday. "I'm not concerned with that, I'm moving forward and hopefully the guys here at the police department do that and that's what I'm going to focus on, moving forward."
Members of the Centralia Fire Department, Centralia R-VI School District, and Boone County Sheriff’s Department were included in the hiring process.
The memo states committees reviewed all resumes, cover letters and qualifications. The mayor and Board of Aldermen met on Nov. 17 to review the applicants.
Hatton starts the position on December 13th.