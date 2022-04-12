CAMDEN COUNTY - A former corporal has filed a lawsuit against the Camden County Sheriff's Department and two individuals for alleged sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation.
The lawsuit, filed by Bethany Bowen, names as defendants the Camden County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff Tony Helms, and former Captain Chris Twitchel. Twitchel is now chief of police for the Buffalo Police Department.
In court documents obtained by KOMU 8, Bowen alleges that Twitchel had resigned from the department after a sexual relationship with an informant came to light under the previous sheriff's administration. Bowen alleges Tony Helms became sheriff and brought Twitchel back, making him a captain.
Bowen's petition describes several incidents she says took place where Twitchel made sexually suggestive remarks about her and other women working for the department. She claims a major to whom she reported the incidents was later subject to his own sexual harassment investigation.
In her petition, Bowen says the department hired a deputy in 2017 without a background check. The petition claims that deputy had previous criminal charges for stalking, child molestation and possession of child pornography. The deputy was allegedly terminated later that same year.
Bowen also alleges Sheriff Helms had made sexual comments about her and another deputy in the past. She claims she was regularly passed over for promotions, denied employment benefits, and kept from working most security details.
Bowen is suing for lost past and future wages, along with compensatory and punitive damages.