COLUMBIA − Former Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman is fulfilling his promises.
Last October, Stiepleman announced he would retire after the 2020-21 school year.
In his resignation letter, he said he would be eligible to receive about $50,000 because he rarely took a sick day in his 16 years of working for the district.
The donation would be split into three areas:
- To the nature school: Every fifth grader in Boone County will get to attend a full accessible place-based learning center.
- To the CPS Japan Connection trip: Stiepleman will contribute financially to future collaborations with CPS' sister city in Hakusan, Japan; so regardless of financial constraints, any child can be eligible to go.
- To the COMOEd Future Teacher Program: Stiepleman will contribute to the program that establishes a 'pipeline of locally educated, highly effective, culturally competent future teachers.'
On Tuesday, Stiepleman checked one area off the list and handed over a $25,000 check to the Boone County Nature School.
Today, I made good on my promise to donate $25,000 to the Boone County Nature School. I’m so excited to support outdoor, placed-based learning for all Boone County children. @MDC_online @Szydlowskim @BooneCountyMO @CoMoParksandRec pic.twitter.com/fMPZg7e0qy— Peter Stiepleman (@PStieple) September 14, 2021
According to its website, the Boone County Nature School is a partnership with CPS, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Boone County community.
The nature school will serve as a hands-on learning experience with a nature focus. Boone County fifth grade students will attend classes for seven days in-person at the school and will create a place-based sustainability project that they’ll then complete at their home school. One-day field trips will be available for all grade levels.
The school will not be limited to CPS students; it will help students in all six school districts in Boone County.
Former Columbia Daily Tribune publisher, Hank Waters, and his wife, associate publisher Vicki Russell, donated the land to MDC for the sole purpose of being used for the school, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. It will serve as an addition to Three Creeks Conservation area.
The project is estimated to cost $4.5 million. According to its website, 75% of the funds is already secured, with $2 million committed from CPS, $1 million from MDC and so far, $250,000 raised by the community.