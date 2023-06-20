A former Cole County sheriff's deputy's lawsuit against the county for alleged racial discrimination has been dismissed without prejudice, according to online court records.
Following his termination after 15 years of service, David Barrett filed a lawsuit in June 2022 and claimed he was fired due to his biracial identity. Barrett is "typically perceived as Caucasian, although his heritage is biracial," according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Cole County filed a motion to dismiss the case on June 9, and Judge Craig Hellmann dismissed it on June 15, according to online records. Any court costs must be paid by Barrett, records noted.
Barrett said his coworkers learned of his heritage after he informed them about his identity and his relation to an African-American Civil War soldier. He said he was treated differently by the sheriff's department after this announcement.
The lawsuit states Barrett was allegedly fired for "incompetence," "dissatisfaction," "loss of trust" and "abuse of authority." Barrett was not disciplined prior to his termination for those alleged reasons, previous KOMU 8 reporting said.