FULTON - Fulton Police arrested the now former director of the Fulton Housing Authority on suspicion of burglary, stealing and trespassing after he kicked tenants out and changed locks.
FPD said in a news release that officers arrested William C. Garrett, 43, of Fulton, on Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree burglary, three counts of felony stealing and two counts of second-degree trespassing.
According to the release, Garrett did not file documents with the court to have any of the tenants evicted prior to changing the locks.
Garrett is currently held at the Callaway County Jail on a $19,000 bond.