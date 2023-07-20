MILLER COUNTY − An Iberia woman was charged with eight felonies Friday after reportedly using credit and debit card information of several Eldon nursing home residents.
Lea Ann Maylee, formerly known as Lea Ann Helms, is charged with seven counts of stealing $750 or more and one count of stealing a firearm.
Court documents say the incidents happened over the course of several months in early 2021, at Eldon Nursing and Rehab, where Maylee was employed.
Maylee allegedly used the credit and debit information from at least six resident files to make at least $50,000 worth of unauthorized and fraudulent purchases.
Some purchases included a $1,500 dog from a breeder, car payments, vacation rentals at the Lake of the Ozarks and a Glock 9mm firearm, according to court documents.
Maylee was arrested and posted a $100,000 bond, according to online court records. An arraignment is scheduled in Miller County court at 9 a.m. Aug. 16.