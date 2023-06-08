AUDRAIN COUNTY − A former Audrain Community Hospital employee pleaded guilty Monday to damaging the hospital last year.
Geoffrey Allen, of Mexico, Missouri, pleaded guilty to second-degree property damage. His 30-day jail sentence was suspended, and instead he received two years of unsupervised probation, according to online court records.
The Audrain Community Hospital was broken into on April 13, 2022, just weeks after its owner at the time, Noble Health, suspended services and furloughed employees.
Allen was a furloughed employee at the time of the incident, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. Officials said there was some "surface damage" to the facility, and that video evidence and information from residents led them to Allen.