SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A former youth director and current U.S. Army National Guard officer pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to sexually abusing four minors across several years during his time at Fort Leonard Wood U.S. Army Base.
Waynesville man David J. McKay, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, as well as four counts of sexually abusing a minor.
McKay, who served as a First Sergeant in the National Guard, was the youth ministry director for the Religious Services Office at Fort Leonard Wood.
The four victims ages ranged from 11 to 17, with the abuse taking place over dozens of occasions between 2010 and 2017.
Under federal statutes, McKay is subject to a mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a life sentence in federal prison without parole.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of an investigation by the Unites States Probation Office.