Former fraternity member arrested during court hearing in MU hazing case

BOONE COUNTY − A former fraternity member charged with felony hazing in the Danny Santulli case left the courtroom in handcuffs Friday afternoon.
Thomas Shultz, of Chesterfield, was indicted by a grand jury on June 17 with hazing charges of life endangerment and supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.
Shultz is also charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. According to the indictment, Shultz kept text messages related to the case from prosecutors.
This week, Shultz's defense team filed a motion to reduce bond, which is currently set at $50,000. That motion will be heard Monday at 10:30 a.m.
His attorney also filed a motion for Shultz to be released on his own recognition and a request for discovery. Court records were not available for those motions.
The charges come after the former MU freshman Danny Santulli was hospitalized for nearly 8 months with injuries caused by alcohol poisoning after a Phi Gamma Delta "pledge-dad reveal" party in October. He arrived at a Columbia hospital unconscious with a blood alcohol content of .486.
Santulli is home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, He is now blind and cannot communicate or walk, according to the family's attorney David Bianchi.
Ryan Delanty, of Ballwin, was also indicted with hazing charges of life endangerment and supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.
An arrest warrant with a $50,000 bond was also issued for Delanty. There are no hearings currently scheduled in that case.
Another former fraternity member, Alec Wetzler, is charged with two misdemeanors, alleging he provided alcohol to minors.
The hazing incident led to university sanctions for 13 students. The university also stopped recognizing Phi Gamma Delta as a fraternity shortly after the incident in October.
The parents of Santulli filed civil lawsuits against multiple members of the fraternity, but has since settled with 23 of the defendants. Two civil cases remain against Wetzler and Samuel Gandhi.