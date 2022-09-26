COLUMBIA - A former Phi Gamma Delta member at MU appeared virtually for a hearing at the Boone County Courthouse Monday morning.
The Boone County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas Shultz with hazing. This comes after last year’s fraternity party that left Daniel Santulli with alcohol poisoning.
On Monday, Judge Jeff Harris ultimately decided that neither side was in the position to tell him a ready date for the trial or how long it would last. The next hearing for Shultz's case is scheduled for Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m. The jury will be decided in Greene County, however the case and trial will still be held in Boone County, according to the defendant's attorney Brent Haden.
Alec Wetzler, another former FIJI, has a case review Tuesday at 9 a.m.
On Friday, a Boone County grand jury indicted eight of the 11 former FIJI brothers and scheduled arraignments. This includes:
- Samuel Gandhi -- Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
- Benjamin Karl -- Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.
- Samuel Lane -- Oct. 24 at 9 a.m.
- Samuel Morrison -- Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
- Blake Morsovillo -- Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
- John O'Neill -- Oct. 17 at 10:30 a.m.
- Benjamin Parres -- Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
- Harrison Reichman -- Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
Santulli arrived at a Columbia hospital unconscious with a blood alcohol content of .486 after the Oct. 19 fraternity event. Santulli was hospitalized for nearly 8 months before returning home. His attorney said Santulli cannot speak, see, or walk following the incident.
After an investigation, the university disbanded its chapter of FIJI. Christian Basi, a spokesperson for MU, said they cannot comment at this time, as these cases are on-going. But, “safety on campus remains our highest priority,” Basi said.