CALLAWAY COUNTY- A local firefighters union president has been arrested and accused of stealing after an investigation revealed the organization suffered a "significant financial loss" due to embezzlement.
Fulton Professional Firefighters - Local 2945- President and former treasurer Scott Peterson, 47, of Fulton, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged for felony stealing.
According to a press release, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office's investigation began on Feb. 5, at the request of Fulton Police Department Chief Steve Myers. The investigation revealed the organization "suffered a significant financial loss as the direct result of embezzlement."
Peterson was booked and processed at the Callaway County Jail.
On Feb. 24, the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney - acting as the Court appointed Special Prosecuting Attorney - filed a formal charge in the 13th Circuit Court of Callaway County.
Peterson is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.