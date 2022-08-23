COLE COUNTY − A former Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate has been charged in connection to an assault of a corrections officer.
Gavin Syring is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim. Syring is also a defendant in a civil lawsuit from the corrections officer and his wife.
The lawsuit alleges Kent Riley was left with severe and permanent injuries to his head, brain sides and hip after an altercation at JCCC on July 19. Riley spent six days in a coma and was on life support, the lawsuit said.
According to the lawsuit, Riley told Syring to lock down in his cell, but Syring refused. The lawsuit alleges Syring then knocked Riley down and "repeatedly and brutally punched, kicked and beat him."
A probable cause statement says another corrections officer said he observed the altercation, which was also captured on surveillance footage.
Syring also admitted to hitting Riley, knocking him to the floor and then hitting him three more times, the probable cause statement said.
Syring was serving an 18-year sentence at JCCC for first-degree assault, robbery, burglary and armed criminal action. He pleaded guilty to those charges in Johnson County in March 2021.
He now is serving his time at the Potosi Correctional Center. No hearings have been scheduled in the case.