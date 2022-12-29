JEFFERSON CITY − A former nurse at the Jefferson City Correctional Center and the Missouri Department of Corrections have reached a settlement in a 2017 sexual harassment case.
Kathleen Newton will receive $2 million in punitive damages and another $150,000 in compensatory damages, according to online court records.
A Cole County jury returned the unanimous vote in November, which Cole County Judge Jon Beetem finalizing it this week. The jury said the DOC's conduct was "outrageous" due to its "reckless indifference to the rights of others." The jury also wrote that the harassment and DOC"s retaliation caused emotional distress for Newton.
In January 2017, a corrections officer told Newton he had been working on his "capture room." According to a news release from Newton's attorney, the officer told Newton the room was where he would "take her, drug her and rape her." He also allegedly told Newton that "every girl wants to be roofied" and "most girls have rape fantasies."
A corrections sergeant was allegedly in the room, laughed at the officer's comments and egged him on, according to the news release.
Newton reported the officer's comments, which according to the release, made Newton subject to daily "rape jokes" from other corrections officers. The release alleges the warden and other jail personnel also retaliated against Newton.
DOC Director Anne Precythe testified that she had made systemic changes to the department's approach to sexual harassment when she was appointed in 2017. Newton's legal team presented evidence that any changes were "cosmetic only" and "designed to limit the department's legal liability.
Newton was employed by Corizon, LLC, a health care company that contracts with the state to provide medical treatment in DOC facilities, during the time of the harassment.