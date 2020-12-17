COLE COUNTY- A federal court sentenced a former Jefferson City business owner to three years of probation and a fine of $30,000 for tax evasion on Wednesday.
Ryan M. Phegley is also ordered to pay restitutions to both the IRS and Missouri Department of Revenue, for a total of $184,174, according to federal documents.
Phegley pleaded guilty in July for failing to pay taxes on more than $600,000 worth of income for three years.
Phegley was the owner of Phoenix Freight Lines Inc., a truck transportation service, from 2010 to 2014.
He also admitted from Jan. 2011 through April 15, 2012 he attempted to evade income tax owed for the year 2011 by using the Phoenix bank account to pay his personal costs, including, residential mortgage, and personal vehicles.