COLUMBIA − Former MU School of Journalism student and KOMU 8 News reporter and producer Ethan Absler is a life-long resident of Highland Park, Illinois.
Absler grew up going to the Highland Park Fourth of July parade where a shooting that left seven people dead and multiple injured took place Monday. He said he almost attended the parade.
"I've always gone to that parade, you know, and I've always sat very close to where the shooting happened. The only reason I didn't go is because my younger brother who's 11, didn't want to go," Absler said. "I don't know what possessed my brother to say all of a sudden he did not want to go to the parade. But I was like, you know, you're 11... if you don't want to go to the parade, I'm not going to go."
Absler graduated from MU in May. He currently works as a writer for NBC Universal and resides in Highland Park.
"Growing up, our teachers told us that we lived in a bubble, and like, our parents told us that we lived in a bubble. And this is not Chicago, Highland Park," Absler said. "It's like a picturesque, you know, upper-middle class, really quiet, small Jewish community that, you know... we were ignorant and thinking that it would never come to our doorstep until it did."
Absler said he went to high school with the suspected gunman Robert E. Crimo III. While they did not know each other well, they did share a class together.
"I'd met him before, I hadn't really had any conversations with him," Absler said. "We never, you know, hung out or anything like that. But he was in my first-period gym class, and I had some other friends who knew him better than I knew him."
Absler described the suspect as "reserved and mysterious."
"Highland Park, to my knowledge, didn't really have a huge bullying problem at the high school," he said. "That's not to say that he couldn't have been bullied, but it's not something that I knew of, as an issue."
Absler said Crimo dropped out of Highland Park High School and at age 16, Crimo was sent to a school for troubled youths. He then fully dropped out to focus on his music career, according to Absler.
"I mean, there were red flags, but nothing that made you think, you know, 'mass shooting' red flags. Just, you know, red flag, like, 'Oh, this kid's got some issues,'" Absler said. "But nothing that anybody would suspect. And it's scary, also thinking that he's capable of this and that I went to school with him. You know, with all the school shootings happening, that could have been on his mind, too, at some point."
Absler also knew victims of the mass shooting at the July 4 parade.
"One of the victims that I knew, she worked at the synagogue that I used to go to," he said. "She helped out with my Bar Mitzvah, and I'm not very connected to the synagogue, you know, haven't been in a decade, but it was just weird. Like, that was my preschool teacher, and I recognized her face when I saw her in public."
Absler said he had friends from high school whose parents were shot.
"One of them, they should be okay. And one of them, one of the kids that I went to school with was not as lucky, and their mother passed away," Absler said.
He described Highland Park as the type of town to "leave their doors unlocked."
"You hear it [about gun violence] so much, that like, you never expect it to come to your hometown," Absler said. "You hear it so much that it is kind of desensitized. When people would suggest violence in Highland Park, I'd like, laugh, shrug it off. I'd be like, well, you know, it's Highland Park."
Highland Park is about 28 miles north of Chicago. Absler said he saw many people comment on social media, describing the gun violence as a "Chicago problem."
"This is not a Chicago problem, because Highland Park is a different county, we're 30 minutes north of Chicago, different laws and jurisdictions and everything," he said. "You don't expect it to come to your hometown, but I think we're all being ignorant if we think that it won't come to your town because sooner or later it will. And I feel like after this, sooner or later, everybody's going to know someone who was shot."
It is unclear how this horrific massacre will change Highland Park for years to come.
"Every community's got its problems but I think the people, at heart, care about each other," he said. "And I think that, yes, things will be different especially on the Fourth of July and especially on that parade, you know, that parade was a highlight for so many families. It was a highlight when I was a kid, I love that parade. It'll be different, but I think that the community is probably determined to not let it ruin you know, the environment."
But Absler did have hope for his hometown.
"Seeing pictures yesterday of like blood on the benches that I ate ice cream cones off as a kid... I don't think that the town will let it ruin what it is for, for people as a hometown. But yeah, things are going to be different for sure," Absler said.