COLUMBIA - After nearly 50 years, the iconic Lazer Lanes building is being torn down to make way for a future development.
The deconstruction, originally scheduled for 2020, comes after a long hiatus due to COVID-19.
Ron Sterchi owned the building for 25 years and witnessed all the changes in both the building and Columbia.
"It's about thirteen acres so it should be something significant going in there," Sterchi said. "I always felt like that was one of the best locations in Columbia."
The building has previously housed an ice skating rink, an indoor soccer facility and even an antique mall. Lazer Lanes called it home from 2012 to August 2019.
"It felt like a part of me was going with it," Sterchi said. "It's a sad thing when you spend that much time in a building."
No new development plans or concepts have been registered yet with the City of Columbia.