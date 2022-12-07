COLUMBIA - One of Columbia's largest employers laid off an undisclosed number of employees on Tuesday.
MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, said it's "reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles" in its business.
Ken Kessler, a former employee of MBS who was laid off Tuesday, said the termination was unexpected.
"Some of the management team from the company came in and made the announcement that yesterday [Tuesday] was our last day," Kessler said. "In fact, it wasn't that day, it was that moment we were terminated."
Kessler started at MBS 15 years ago and worked different positions within the company. He most recently worked as a security guard.
MBS' parent company, Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. (BNED), explained the motivation behind the company's decision to downsize.
"The declines in course material product sales and retail income were primarily due to the shift to more digital course materials," a report from the company said.
Most of the company's biggest partners are colleges and universities supplying textbooks to their students. Partners in the state include MU and the University of Central Missouri.
"I don't know who made the decision to do this, but they did it wrong," another former MBS employee said.
"It can't have much to do with a shift to digital materials as I worked for the call center and was in training for digital support," they said.
According to a 2020 report from Regional Economic Development, Inc., an economic development agency in Columbia, MBS Textbook Exchange ranked 11th on the list of Boone County's largest employers with 675 people.
Today, according to MBS, the company employs over 1,000 employees.
Kessler said that after receiving a raise a couple months ago, he had no clue a decision like this would be coming.
"This is a life changing event. It was so sudden and so immediate especially three weeks before Christmas," Kessler said.
BNED did not speak to how many employees or which positions were terminated.
"As life changing as this is, we can't lie down, we just have to keep pushing forward," Kessler said.