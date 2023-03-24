MEXICO − A former elementary gym teacher at the Mexico School District lost her lawsuit against the district Wednesday, which claimed she was wrongfully terminated last August.
Katrina Dukes sued the district last September after she was fired the month before. Dukes was charged in June 2022 with child abuse and first-degree endangerment of a child, both felonies, after she was accused of abusing a 9-year-old student at Eugene Field Elementary School in April 2022.
Judge Joshua Devine ruled in favor of Mexico Public Schools. Dukes must pay all court costs, according to the judgement.
Her criminal case was transferred to Warren County after a motion for a change of venue, according to online records. No hearings are currently scheduled.
According to court documents, a child claimed he was struck by his teacher with a bag of balls. Surveillance footage of the event showed Dukes swing the bag at the child, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. The child was also seen sitting in a "penalty box" as a form of discipline.
The child's mother said she reviewed the surveillance footage.
"I went to watch the video and there is evidence that he was hit twice with balls," Ashley Grueninger told KOMU 8 in May 2022. "Then she dragged him from the hockey box and ended up grabbing him by his arms and dragging him down the hallway."
In a statement, the district said it was pleased that the Mexico Board of Education's decision was upheld.