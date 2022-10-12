MILLER COUNTY — A former Miller County R-III School District teacher and girls' basketball coach pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of sexual contact with a student.

Michael Allen was arrested in March after authorities received a tip that a teacher was having "inappropriate contact with students."

An investigation revealed that Allen had a sexual relationship with a student and also provided alcohol to several underage female students, according to prior KOMU 8 News reporting.

Allen was initially charged with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, but those charges were dropped.

His trial was canceled and his sentence hearing is Dec. 14 in Miller County Court at 10 a.m.

