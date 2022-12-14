MILLER COUNTY - A former Tuscumbia High School teacher and girl's basketball coach was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the possibility of early release in Miller County Court on Wednesday.
Michael Allen pleaded guilty in October to three counts of sexual contact with a student. He was 25 years old at the time of his arrest in March.
Allen was taken to the Department of Corrections on Wednesday where he will undergo a 120-day sexual offender assessment and evaluation to determine if he should be released on probation. If the Department of Corrections deems him unsafe, Allen will serve his entire sentence in prison.
Miller County prosecuting attorney Ben Winfrey said he requested the maximum sentence of 10 years.
"Our job is to ensure this doesn't happen again," Winfrey said.
He also said Allen took advantage of the trust students and parents had for teachers.
In March, investigators received a tip that a teacher at Miller County R-III School District was having "inappropriate contact with students." An investigation revealed that Allen provided alcohol to several underage female students and had a sexual relationship with one of the students.
The defense argued that because Allen had no previous criminal record and already experienced consequences, the judge should consider probation.
"There are a lot of people who will have to grapple with the consequences of your actions for the rest of their lives," Judge Matthew Hamner said to Allen before giving him the 10-year sentence.
Several former players for Allen and the family of players attended the sentencing.
"I'm very glad that this was the outcome given by the judge," Kylee Ash, a former basketball player under Allen, said. "It's kind of surreal to think that we're here now, but I am glad."