COLUMBIA - Former Missouri state representative Chuck Basye filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Columbia Public Schools, the Columbia School Board and its members.

Basye claims the board violated state law when it would not allow him to file as a school board candidate on Dec. 27.

Basye said he tried to file on Dec. 27, which was the last day to file under state law, but CPS' administration building was closed due to it being a district holiday.

According to CPS, filing was available by appointment, but appointments had to be scheduled by Dec. 22.

CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark previously told the Columbia Missourian that Basye did not set up an appointment before the deadline.

"No one stopped him. The office was closed. The 27th was not a workday for any CPS employees," Baumstark wrote.

The lawsuit states that Dec. 27, 2022 was not a Missouri state holiday or federal holiday. It says the closing filing date shall be 5 p.m. the fourteenth Tuesday prior to the election."

It also claims Superintendent Brian Yearwood told Basye that someone would be at the administration building on Dec. 27 to accept the filing.

The Columbia School Board certified six candidates for the April 4 election earlier this month, without Basye on the ballot.

Paul Harper

John Potter

Christopher Horn

Dean Klempke Jr.

James Gordon

John Lyman

April Ferrao

Klempke has since dropped out of the race, attributing the decision to a lack of preparation on his part.

Basye told the Missourian he has already received offers for donations and has registered as a candidate through the Missouri Ethics Commission.