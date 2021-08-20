EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. − A Jefferson City man, along with two Illinois men who worked as Department of Defense subcontractors, were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly conspiring to steal and sell military gear, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Illinois.
Former Missouri National Guardsman Brandon Schulte, 43, Jody Stambaugh, 50, of Nashville, Illinois and Gary Stambaugh, 77, of Fayetteville, Illinois, were charged Thursday by a federal grand jury in East St. Louis, Illinois.
The three men are accused of conspiring together, and with other unnamed individuals, to steal a variety of U.S. military property. Some of the likes include military uniforms, tactical robots, night vision sights, high-frequency radios, LED videos screens and other functional military equipment.
The indictment alleges the two Illinois men, who co-owned a scrap metal company - Stambaugh Enterprises - in Mascoutah, Illinois, were directed to mutilate and destroy all military property. Reusing or refurbishing any military items by the company or anyone else was prohibited.
The company did pick-ups and recycle for several Department of Defense facilities in Illinois and Missouri, including the Jefferson City Missouri National Guard base.
The Stambaughs did remove truckloads of military property from DoD facilities but did not carry out the process of destroying and mutilation for every item. The military property would be transported to their place of business in Mascoutah for conversion to personal use or sale, according to a news release.
Schulte was a national guardsman responsible for properly storing and disposing of military property at the Missouri Army National Guard facility in Jefferson City. Schulte had been giving military uniforms and other unauthorized military property to the men. Schulte allegedly understood that they were only authorized to receive scrap metal, according to a news release.
Schulte had also supplied them thousands of pounds of military uniforms and other non-scrap military equipment, according to the release. The indictment alleges he had conspired with the Stambaughs from 2015 to 2018. He also provided false statements to federal agents in 2019 about his conduct, the release said.
Schulte and the Stambaugh men are due for federal court on Sept. 1, 2021, in East St. Louis, Illinois.
If convicted, Schulte's conspiracy count and a separate charge for making a false statement each carry a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison.
If convicted, the Stambaughs face up to 10 years in prison on each of their three theft counts and up to 5 years in prison for the conspiracy.
The case is being investigated by agents with the Defense Logistics Agency Office of Inspector General, the Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID), FBI- Springfield, and the Department of Commerce.