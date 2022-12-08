ST. LOUIS - A former official at Missouri S&T pleaded guilty Thursday to a possession of child pornography charge.
Neil Anthony Outar, 44, of Rolla is set to be sentenced on March 14. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Officials said the Phelps County Sheriff's Department completed an investigation after receiving a tip of child pornography being uploaded to a Gmail account between Nov. 2, 2020 and Dec. 23, 2021.
Detectives said an IP address used to upload the images was traced back to the university and then traced to Outar's email.
On Feb. 9, 2021, Outar admitted he viewed child sex abuse material after detectives conducted court-authorized searches of Outar's home and office, the news release said.
Officials said child pornography was found on two of Outar's email accounts and said pornographic material had been deleted from Outar's home and work computers.
Outar served as chief diversity officer for the university before he was let go.