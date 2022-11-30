MEXICO - A former student of the Missouri Military Academy has filed a personal injury lawsuit after an attempted suicide during the 2020-2021 school year, claiming several assaults took place between 2018 and 2021.
According to court documents, on Jan. 29, 2021, the plaintiff, a minor, attempted suicide at his home in order to "not have to return to the MMA." The plaintiff was hospitalized due to the attempt and told medical personnel that he would rather die than return to the academy.
The lawsuit claims over the years, other students assaulted the plaintiff on multiple occasions. The plaintiff claimed he let school administration know of the assault, but nothing was done.
It also claims on the last day of the 2018-2019 school year, "commanders," "platoon sergeants," and "platoon leader" arranged a yearly "purge." The "purge" is a yearly tradition in which older students "physically beat and assault younger students," according to court documents.
The suit said the minor was beaten by several older students during the "purge," including the "commanders," "platoon sergeants," and the "platoon leader."
The president of MMA, Richard V. Geraci, released a statement to KOMU 8 News, calling the allegations "wholly unfounded."
“At Missouri Military Academy, we hold the safety and wellbeing of our cadets as our highest responsibility. The allegations in the lawsuit are wholly unfounded.
The Academy intends to defend itself. We follow our Academy’s guiding principles of love, honor, and truth. Our policies, education, and training of cadets on acceptable behavior are robust. We have established procedures and documented training to ensure the prohibition of bullying, hazing and other inappropriate conduct.
To foster all-around support and to ensure the best possible education for their sons, we maintain transparency and a strong partnership with parents. We are proud of the high school and middle school education that we provide to the young men who are accepted into our Academy. This education is centered on our core values, which include respect, honor, and integrity.”
The former MMA student is requesting a trial by jury and $25,000.