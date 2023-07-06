JEFFERSON CITY − A former Moniteau County bank vice president pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to embezzling at least $550,000.
Angela Flippin, the former vice president and chief operating officer at the People's Bank of Moniteau County, waived her right to a grand jury and pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement by a bank employee and one count of filing a false federal tax return, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Missouri.
By pleading guilty, Flippin admitted she embezzled at least $550,000 between 2010 and January 2017. Prosecutors believe she embezzled $645,638 and will present evidence for that amount at the sentencing hearing, according to the release.
In January 2017, the Missouri Division of Finance discovered improper financial transactions involving Flippin, including improper disbursements, improper expense reimbursements and improper insurance premiums.
In their analysis, auditors determined Flippin received over $550,000 in improper comp time disbursements and over $8,000 in improper expense reimbursements, the release said.
Flippin also admitted that she didn't report the amounts she embezzled from People's Bank of Moniteau County on her 2014, 2015 and 2016 federal income tax returns. Her total embezzlement amount during those three years was $372,745, which results in a $96,434 total tax loss to the federal government, according to the release.
Flippin is subject to a sentence of up to 33 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.