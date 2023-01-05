JEFFERSON CITY − A federal grand jury handed down an indictment against a Rocheport woman Thursday, alleging she committed fraud and embezzlement crimes related to her payroll service business.
Kathryn Cunningham, 62, is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice, Cunningham was the former CEO of Moresource, Inc. The company provided payroll services for nearly 150 customers at the time of its closure in 2020.
Cunningham faces 24 counts of bank fraud, four counts of stealing from an organization that receives federal funds, and 10 counts of wire fraud.
The news release said Cunningham embezzled money from the payroll account held in trust for Moresource clients. She allegedly used the money for "personal benefit," as well as to "fund her company's operations." According to the news release, Cunningham embezzled more than $1.5 million.
The release further states that Cunningham tried to hide her embezzlement by stopping timely and accurate IRS filings, and by telling clients they were getting delinquency statements due to issues with the IRS and Moresource payroll software problems.