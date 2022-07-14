COLUMBIA − A former MU College of Engineering fiscal officer has been charged in connection to an audit that found more than $30,000 was stolen from the university.
During an arraignment Thursday, Brandon Guffey, 40, of Centralia, pleaded not guilty to charges stealing $25,000 or more, forgery, a felony charge of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card device and a misdemeanor charge of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card device.
Guffey served as the director of financial services for the College of Engineering. He was fired in January after an individual concerned about a possible violation of university financial policies filed a report.
In June, the university announced an audit found direct evidence of more than $30,700 stolen from the university. The money had been stolen by use of university credit cards, MU spokesperson Christian Basi said.
Further allegations of theft amounting to more than $132,000 are being investigated, the university said in June.
Details of his charges were not immediately available Thursday.
