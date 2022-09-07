COLUMBIA — A former Missouri men's golfer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to tampering with computer data after he took a photo of a woman in a bathroom.
YuTa Tsai was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.
Tsai was suspended from MU's golf team following his arrest in June. According to court documents, a victim said Tsai put a phone camera underneath her stall while she was using the restroom. After asking Tsai what he was doing, she said he left the stall, apologized to her and asked her to not call the police.
Tsai deleted the photos before police arrived. He was initially charged with invasion of privacy and tampering with physical evidence.