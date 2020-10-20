COLUMBIA – When classes went online, a former University of Missouri student decided to put a hold on school and pursue his dream of opening up a restaurant at 20 years old.
Angelo Smith Jr. will open Chi-Town Eats on Friday.
“I didn’t want to pay full tuition for being an online student, so I took that as an opportunity to go out and look for other ways that I could take advantage of the pandemic,” Smith said.
His decision to open the restaurant comes at a time where other restaurants in town are struggling due to challenges brought on by the pandemic, according to Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick.
“Some business industries are doing better than others,” McCormick said. “You take a look at the hospitality, restaurant, entertainment venues – those tend to still be struggling, but they’re slowly getting there.”
Smith considers himself a risk taker, and he’s not letting the constant doubts change his mind.
“Probably everyday I hear from a different person that says small things like ‘Hey, you’re bold’ or ‘Are we sure?’”
He finds opening in the midst of COVID-19 gives him an advantage compared to restaurants that had to quickly adapt in the early stages of the pandemic.
That’s because he can implement safety measures from the very first day.
Those safety measures include: socially distanced tables, a mask requirement and multiple hand sanitizer stations.
“All I know is starting up with COVID, so by the time we are done with it, all I’m basically doing is taking away masks and then we’re full throttle,” Smith said.
More than anything, Smith looks forward to bringing a taste of Chicago to Columbia. The menu will include burgers, wings and catfish, according to Smith.
The new restaurant is located at 2900 Trimble Road.