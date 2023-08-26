COLUMBIA - Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal visited two Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Famers on Thursday at the Columbia Regional Airport, the organization posted on its website.
Sarah Byland and Shirlene Treadwell got to meet and spend some time with the basketball legend, who praised the organizations the work for everything they've done.
"To all of you athletes, let's keep the SOMOJO going," O'Neal said.
O'Neal was in town for his concert at MyHouse nightclub in downtown Columbia.
The event which drew crowds of people despite heat and humidity.