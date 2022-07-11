DAVENPORT, IOWA − A Fulton man was sentenced in federal court last week for sextortion and online child sexual exploitation.
Chad Craghead, 45, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography and interstate communications with intent to extort.
Once he is released, Craghead must serve five years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
Craghead was listed as a math teacher and track coach at North Callaway R-1 School District at the time he was arrested and charged in June 2021, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The district told KOMU 8 it had no contact with Craghead since he separated from the district on Nov. 14, 2020. Craghead had been a teacher at the district since Aug. 12, 2013.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Iowa, the crimes occurred over a two-year period in Muscatine, Iowa while Craghead was an elementary and middle school teacher and high school track coach.
According to court filings, Craghead targeted two victims, both minors, over several months.
Craghead posed online as a teenage boy and a 16-year-old victim sent him nude images, according to a news release. Craghead then created a second false identity and threatened he would send the photos to the victim's friends and family if she did not send more photos.
Craghead threatened he would send the photos of the first victim if the second victim did not also send photos and videos, according to the release.
Investigators also found Craghead had been talking with "several" underage girls from "across the country" on Snapchat. Some were as young as 12 and 13 years old, a news release said.
The investigation was a collaboration between the FBI and the Muscatine Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.