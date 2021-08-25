OSAGE BEACH - Jenna Jackson, a former school resource officer at the School of the Osage, faces multiple charges after allegedly having a relationship with a student.
Jackson, who was born in 1995, has been charged with furnishing pornographic material to a minor and sexual contact with a student who was 16 years old at the time.
According to court documents provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Jan. 21, 2021, a School of the Osage student reported that Jackson had been attending parties with students and had a sexual relationship with a student.
MSHP then opened an investigation on Jackson on Jan. 25.
During the investigation, multiple students said they talked with Jackson over text or Snapchat. Multiple students said they heard rumors that Jackson was in a sexual relationship with a male student, according to the documents.
MSHP was able to interview the victim and the victim's friends. In those interviews, it was confirmed that Jackson had sent a nude photo to the student. The victim confirmed that him and Jackson had conversations of a sexual nature.
MSHP interviewed Jackson on Feb. 18. Jackson initially denied the allegations but later admitted to sending the victim nude photos and meeting the victim inside his parents' home in Linn Creek.
During the interview Jackson completed a polygraph test in which it was determined she was being deceitful when asked questions about sexual contact with the victim, according to the probable cause statement.