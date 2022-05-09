COLUMBIA - The former owner of The Candy Factory in downtown Columbia is being remembered by the community.
Georgianna Lundgren, 90, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Jan. 27, at University Hospital, surrounded by her family.
"She was just a really wonderful grandma," said Stephanie Deacon, who is Lundgren's granddaughter.
According to Georgianna Lundgren's obituary, she received a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin and taught in the Milwaukee Public School System.
On Aug. 12, 1967, she married Earl Lundgren of Rockford, Illinois. Soon after marrying, the couple moved to Missouri, first to Warrensburg and then to Columbia in 1972.
In 1974, Georgianna started The Candy Factory, in a tiny building on Walnut Street. She, along with her husband, continued to own, operate and expand the business over the next 12 years.
"My mom and uncle were raised there pretty much," Deacon said. "They made deliveries and did all kinds of stuff. Almost 95% of her stuff she hand dipped and handmade in the house."
The Candy Factory has different owners now, but Lundgren's granddaughter says her legacy lives on in Columbia.
"The North Village was a really big thing," Deacon said. "All the businesses you know, got together and they would have parades and stuff."
Deacon made a public post about her grandmother's death in April. Columbia community members commented what they remember about the former owner
"Making that post, I just thought was really cool," Deacon said. "Everybody just said really great stuff, commenting that she was a wonderful business woman and that she worked really hard."
As the treats at the Candy Factory continue to be enjoyed by those who visit it, there's an ingredient that Lundren's granddaughter says can't be replaced.
"She loved her family. That's one person I knew I could always count on," Deacon said.