COLUMBIA- In 2011, Joe Chee stepped on campus as a journalism major at the University of Missouri.
In 2021, he is now a coach for the Cloud 9 Training Grounds program and works at home in Washington D.C. The changes and stops in-between were all part of a dream, and one that was formed in Ukatsu.
Ukatsu was a youth development program in Columbia that focused on video games and the world of Esports. The company held some its first events at the Career Center off of Providence Road.
After completing a wonderful day of training with @PositiveCoachUS , @jordantsaiDPT , and @verta I'm excited to announce that I'll be working with @Cloud9 in their Training Grounds program! So happy I get to continue working in the youth esports space with such great org. pic.twitter.com/hBwAdtMQGH— Joe Chee (@JoeJoeChee) February 14, 2021
Then on December 31, 2017, Chee and Ukatsu hosted their first event, a New Years Lock-in. The lock-in was the start of a dream for Chee.
“I thought, 'What if there was a place that kids actively wanted to go with their friends, get their homework done, play some video games, balance their life out by working out and having a fun session of like ultimate frisbee or something like that, and then also learn about their careers or passions?'” Chee said.
The first space was located in Grindstone Plaza, next to Your Pie Pizza. The building had folding tables, computers and different lights that were used to save money. While the space was small, they tried to hold plenty of different events. Between high school Esports, fitness challenges, game nights for kids and adults, the space was used constantly.
With some of the initial growth, Ukatsu made the move in 2019 to a new and bigger space on Eugenia Street, off of College Avenue. The new location gave Ukatsu more space, and it included an Esports stage, workout area, streaming room and lobby.
Yet as quickly they moved in, they had to move out.
As the COVID-19 pandemic forced change and limited small businesses like Ukatsu, the group tried to move the business online, but on June 8, 2020, Ukatsu released a statement that they had to close their doors permanently.
“In the end, it came down to, we need a certain amount of money to be able to pay rent, and pay our employees. If our facility is not open, we are not getting a lot of revenue… definitely wasn’t an easy conversation" Olivia Ivanov, the former chief operating officer of Ukatsu, said.
And while Chee is no longer living in Columbia, his work and the effect of Ukatsu are still felt in mid-Missouri.
“Now we have organizations like MOSEF [Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation] that are now ongoing, and that’s the competitions that we play in now. And I would be willing to guess that without Joe, and Ukatsu these organizations would probably not exist in the state of Missouri,” Stefan Sheffield, current Battle High School Esports head coach, sad.
The Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation (MOSEF), which was formerly known as the Missouri High School Esports Association, is what many high schools across the state use to compete. The President of MOSEF, Tony Gragnani, is also the principal of Hickman High School. With the help of Chee, the program has helped found teams across the state.
“There were so many meetings that I was at Ukatsu or on Discord, where Joe was still coming to these Missouri high school Esports meetings, and just sitting and listening in, giving advice when the league was still first forming” Sheffield said.
And as for Chee, his opportunity with Cloud 9 is a reflection of the work he did and still wants to do.
“They (Cloud 9) have said ‘Oh wow what you’ve done is really impressive, and that’s why we decided to hire you. Again you’re not a top 100 player, but we know that there is value here from what you have to offer,’” Chee said.