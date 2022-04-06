COLUMBIA - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday "major war crimes" in Ukraine while Russian forces are retreating.
One mid-Missouri man has been anxiously watching the Russian-Ukraine conflict unfold. Jon Emery is an admissions representative for MU and an avid runner, but his ties to Ukraine run deep.
Emery served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the village of Gorlovka in Ukraine from 2008 to 2009. During his time there, he trained for his role then lived with a host family while he committed to teaching countless Ukrainian children English.
"It's like nothing I ever experienced before," Emery said. "One of the official mottos of the Peace Corp is that it's the toughest job you'll ever love, and that proved true pretty much every single day."
Emery said he was primarily in charge of implementing new resources and curriculums for students at his assigned school in Gorlovka. He was able to assist in funding new English textbooks for every grade level.
Among his many adventures, running has also been a key factor in his life. In just the last three years, he's ran three marathons, one triathlon and a 50 kilometer ultra marathon. He said he decided to combine his passion for running with his passion for Ukraine and its people. Emery has pledged to run just over 100 miles in 31 days.
"I chose to start the fundraiser on the first day of spring, very purposefully, as a symbol of new birth and new life," he said.
He hit 60 miles on Wednesday. Emery said he plans raise $1,000, or $7.95 per mile he runs.
"Just those little acts of solidarity go such a long way," he said. "If you have the opportunity to put a little Ukrainian flag on your social media post or wear blue and yellow, it means more than you think."
Emery said every step of his run is an act of solidarity for Ukraine. He plans to donate the money he raises to transportation costs for refugees attempting to flee Ukraine or to UNICEF Ukraine. This would provide safe drinking water, nutrition, health care, education and protection to refugees currently in Ukraine.
Emery said he's been closely following the invasion of Ukraine since Russian forces first took control of territory in 2014. He said he's kept in touch with both his host family and students regularly since 2008.
"I haven't quite been able to wrap my mind around it in the last month and a half," Emery said.
Emery specifically noted one of his former students he said he is especially connected to. He said she's now a refugee for the second time in her life, the first being in 2014 where she had to spend eight days in her car.
He said he hopes he can use some of the money he raises to safely bring his former student into the United States.
"I just can't imagine the courage that it would take to make that decision to try and leave," Emery said.
Emery said he's been able to stay in touch with everyone he remains close to in Ukraine, and they're all still alive.
"Even in the face of all the atrocities, I know they're going to rebuild," he said. "I know they're going to persist. I hope that I can channel some of that strength and grit in what I'm doing."
As of Wednesday, Emery raised $811 of his $1,000 goal. You can learn more about Emery's run and make a donation here.