COLUMBIA - Benjamin Karl, one of the former MU Phi Gamma Delta members charged with felony hazing, made an appearance at the Boone County Courthouse Tuesday.
This comes after a Boone County grand jury indicted eight of the 11 former FIJI brothers in September for their alleged involvement in a hazing incident in October 2021.
That incident left Daniel Santulli, a freshman at the MU, unable to see, walk, or talk.
Karl's attorney, Benjamin Faber, asked Judge Joshua Devine for an out-of-county jury. He cited the nationwide media attention the case has received as a reason for wanting a jury less familiar with the details.
"The concern is that the jury pool somehow might be so biased against your client that you can't get a fair trial here, so if we change the jury pool to a different jurisdiction that analysis changes, right?" Judge Devine said to Faber, who agreed.
Faber also cited an online petition with nearly 120,000 signatures, calling for justice for Santulli and more support for anti-hazing laws in Missouri.
The author of the petition, a parent of two MU students, wrote: "I am asking your support for Danny and the entire Santulli family to bring justice by charging those responsible with a felony in accordance with the statute. If Danny’s experience does not qualify as hazing, then they should just abolish the law."
The state did not have any objections to this request. Judge Devine said he would start checking in with neighboring counties to see if they can accommodate the request. While the jury could be from out of town, it is likely that the trial will still be held at the Boone County Courthouse.
Karl is expected back for another status hearing on March 20.
