COLUMBIA - A handful of former MU Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members appeared virtually for proceedings at the Boone County Courthouse Monday.

This comes after a Boone County grand jury indicted eight of the 11 former FIJI brothers in September for their alleged involvement in a hazing incident last October.

Monday morning, Thomas Shultz, who is charged with felony hazing, had another criminal case hearing.

Judge Jeff Harris ultimately decided to schedule another hearing in 60 days after neither the prosecution or defense was in a position to tell him a ready date for the trial or how long it would last.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The next hearing for Shultz's case is scheduled for Dec. 19 at 10:30 a.m. The jury will be decided in Greene County, however the case and trial will still be held in Boone County, according to Judge Harris.

Two other former FIJIs had arraignments Monday afternoon. Benjamin Parres' lawyer requested a transfer. Meanwhile, Harrison Reichman waved his formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea. Reichman's lawyer requested his client to continue to be released on the same terms, and the state was not seeking a change of bond. Both Parres and Reichman have status hearing scheduled for Dec. 12, at 1:30 p.m.

Samuel Lane was scheduled to have an arraignment at 9 a.m., but now has a hearing set for next Monday. Benjamin Karl was also expected in court at 10 a.m., but has a hearing set for November.

This comes more than one year after a FIJI fraternity party left Daniel Santulli with alcohol poisoning. Santulli arrived at a Columbia hospital unconscious with a blood alcohol content of .486 after the Oct. 19 fraternity "pledge dad reveal" event. Santulli was hospitalized for nearly eight months before returning home. Following the incident, Santulli cannot speak, see or walk.

A spokesperson for the university said they cannot comment during the on-going cases. However, MU disbanded its FIJI chapter after an investigation.