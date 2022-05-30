COLE COUNTY − A former Russellville volunteer firefighter pleaded guilty last week to starting three fires between November 2021 and February 2022.
Joshua Gerstner, 19, pleaded guilty to three counts of knowingly burning or exploding. He was sentenced to 5 years of supervised probation. He must also complete a treatment or counseling program, according to online court records.
According to a probable cause statement, Gerstner confessed to starting a barn fire in November 2021 and two grass fires in February 2022.
He told police he lit the barn, which belonged to his girlfriend's family, on fire because he was "mad at his mother and stress." He told police that he set the fires because "he was bored."
According to the probable cause statement, Gerstner was a firefighter with the Russellville Volunteer Fire Department. He was no longer listed as a volunteer after he was charged in March.