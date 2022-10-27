SALINE COUNTY − A former Saline County jail worker will serve probation after he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault Tuesday.
Braiden Christy, 32, of Columbia, was sentenced to one year in jail, but his sentence was suspended and will serve two years of probation.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, Christy was originally charged with sexual conduct with a prisoner or offender, as well as stalking.
Court documents said the victim in the case told investigators Christy groped her breasts and opened the door to the shower room while she was taking a shower.
Investigators said surveillance video supported her claims.
Saline County Sheriff Cindi Mullins said Christy no longer works at the jail. She said he voluntarily left just before charges were filed in June.